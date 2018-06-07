Arsenal 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

PUMA Football has revealed the Arsenal 2018/19 away jersey. The North London club adds a radical dash of red to their classic blue clash shirt.

The new change jersey is dark blue and red with white accents. A high-cut v-neck collar brings a vintage touch, as hints of PUMA’s Formstripe can be seen on the shoulders in red, with white Cats above the pattern.

The sleeves have unique red and blue heather-marl flecked stripes.

A red diamond cut pulse pattern can be seen across the chest, like on the home jersey.

Another white PUMA Cat is placed on the right breast, across from the Arsenal crest.

The shorts have the heather red and dark blue pattern return on the body, with a blue waistband and white PUMA Cat, and navy blue socks with solid red trim and white PUMA Cat completes the kit.

Women’s Super League champion Arsenal Women will also have an away kit that features the same design as the men’s team. Emirates returns as the main shirt sponsor.