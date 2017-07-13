Arsenal 2017/18 Third Jersey Unveiled

Arsenal revealed their 2017/18 third kit as part of the ‘Step Out’ collection by PUMA today. 23 of the German brand’s clubs all over the world will unveil dark kits on Wednesday.

This is the first time Arsenal’s kit lineup has included a black jersey.

The Gunners are currently in Australia for the beginning of their preseason tour, and have made the most of Sydney’s skyline and new signing Alexandre Lacazette to showcase their new third uniform. Arsene Wenger’s side are expected to wear the new jersey when they face Sydney FC on Thursday.

The PUMA ‘Step Out’ campaign invites players and fans to step out of the shadows and shine with their own light, represented by using bright colors or details on the jerseys. The Arsenal 17/18 third jersey will be worn in domestic cup and Europa League matches.

The third jersey features a dark heather grey body with black sleeves and single-button collar with front placket. The Arsenal crest is featured in hot pink, same as the PUMA and Fly Emirates logo.

A Gunner cannon appears on the back of the collar to celebrate 50 years since it appeared on an Arsenal shirt.

The gradient formstripes on the sleeves are made of small Arsenal crests, representing the club’s heritage and pride.

The uniform is complete with black shorts and grey socks with hot pink branding.

Shop for the Arsenal 2017/18 third jersey at World Soccer Shop.