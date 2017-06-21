Arsenal 17/18 Home Jersey Unveiled

Arsenal and PUMA revealed the 2017/18 home kit in a ‘live activation’ at Kings Cross station in London today. The interactive allowed fans to come and see the new jersey and and take pictures with the FA Cup in a specially designed area that replicates the launch visual.

Arsenal legends like Robert Pires and Martin Keown attended the event while celebrity DJ and Arsenal fan Gilles Peterson will provide entertainment.

The new Arsenal jersey celebrates their heritage and identity and was launched under the ‘We are the Arsenal’ campaign. It features a darker shade of red, taken from the right side of the club’s crest. An elegant polo collar is implemented, featuring a white outline and a buttoned placket front.

The Arsenal badge appears over the left, accompanied by white PUMA and Fly Emirates logos.

The iconic white sleeves feature a formstripe pattern made of miniature Arsenal crests, as well as red PUMA cats and a trim at the cuffs. The Arsenal cannon is placed on the yoke of the jersey, celebrating 50 years since it first appeared on the Arsenal home shirt.

The 2017/18 home kit will have white shorts with grey formstripes and red trim, combined with red and white shocks featuring a horizontal gradient effect.

