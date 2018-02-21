Argentine Association Football League Formed

Argentina is one of the top teams in the world and the precursor to the Argentina Football Association (AFA), the Argentine Association Football League, was formed on February 21 in 1893. It is the oldest football association in South American and one of the oldest in the world.

Over the years the organization has gone through many mergers and changes.

The Albicelestes (sky blue and white) have won the FIFA World Cup two times in 1978 and 1986 and boast 2 of the best players of all-time in Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. In addition to their 2 World Cup titles, Argentina has won the Copa America 14 times.

February 21 Soccer Birthdays

1949 – Ronnie Hellström, Swedish footballer

1969 – Tony Meola, American soccer player

1974 – Iván Campo, Spanish footballer

1979 – Pascal Chimbonda, French footballer

1984 – David Odonkor, German footballer

1985 – Georgios Samaras, Greek footballer

1989 – Josh Walker, English footballer

February 21 Soccer Deaths

1958 – Duncan Edwards, English footballer (b. 1936)

1989 – Alex Thépot, French footballer (b. 1906)

2003 – Eddie Thomson, Scottish football player and coach (b. 1947)