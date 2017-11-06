Argentina 2018 World Cup Jersey Released

adidas Soccer has revealed the new Argentina home jersey for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The latest Argentina kit is inspired by the 1993 shirt and celebrated AFA’s 125th anniversary.

The jersey featured a v-cut collar, with the adidas three stripes running on the shoulders in black. Three wide sky blue stripes appear on the front, each of them with subtle laurels made of pixels. The AFA badge is placed over the heart with two gold stars above it that represent their two FIFA World Cups.

The right side of the jersey has an embossed detail with combined laurels and the number 125 to commemorate the anniversary of the Argentine Football Association. The kit is completed by black shorts and white socks, and will debut on-pitch when Argentina face World Cup hosts Russia on November 11th.

Shop for the Argentina 2018 World Cup home jersey at World Soccer Shop.