Argentina 2018 World Cup Away Jersey Launched
Argentina’s 2018 FIFA World Cup away jersey was unveiled by adidas today and for the first time the 2-time World Cup winners will be wearing a black jersey. 

Argentina 2018 World Cup Away Jersey from adidas

 

The new Argentina jersey features a ribbed crewneck and a progressive graphic with the Argentinian national colors that reinterprets the 1992/93 away kit.

The AFA crest is placed over the left chest, accompanied by the adidas performance logo on the right.

 

adidas Argentina 2018 World Cup Away Jersey

 

The iconic three stripes feature over the shoulders in white, while the sleeves and back are pitch black to create a clean look.

 

Argentina 2018 Away Jersey from adidas that will be worn at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

