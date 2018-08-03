An On-The-Field Look from the MLS All-Star Game

Held in the iconic Mercedes Benz stadium, that will play host to the 2026 World Cup tournament, the All-Stars of Major League Soccer squared off against Juventus, the Serie A defending champions.

72,317 crowed into Atlanta for the match and brought a unique electricity as fans from all over the country cheered on their hometown MLS representative.

The match began with an early offensive presence from the Italians as Andrea Favilli quickly put Juventus ahead in the 21st minute by heading a winding cross into the back of the net.

Josef Martinez, amid a historic season with Atlanta United, equalized just 5 minutes later in the 26th as a frenzy pulled Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny out of position. Marinez has scored 24 goals this MLS season, 3 shy of matching the single-season record with 11 games to go.

In the second half, open opportunities were squandered by missed shots and mistimed runs. The MLS All-Stars made a total of 13 substitutions, 5 more than Juventus, but could not capitalize in the late stages of the match.

At the end of the 90 minutes, the scores stood tied at 1-1 so, in accordance with MLS All-Star rules, the match went straight to a penalty shootout. Both teams scored on their first three attempts until an unlucky shot from Bradley Wright-Phillips of the New York Bulls struck the post and bounced out. Mattia De Sciglio then sealed the match for Juventus with a right footed shot into the bottom left corner.

The annual MLS All-Star game hosted the likes of Ric Flair and Waka Flocka Flame as well as soccer fans from all over the world. In the end, Juventus walked away with a victory and Josef Martinez was awarded MVP of the match.