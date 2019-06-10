Alexander-Arnold Showcases Custom Under Armour Soccer Cleats

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold became the youngest starter in consecutive UEFA Champions League finals when he took the field in the Red’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The defender laced up a pair of custom Under Armour Magnetico Pro Hybrid soccer cleats for the match.

The customer cleats are painted in Liverpool’s famous colors, a deep red heel that fades to a white toe box. The boots feature white shoe laces, tongue, and studs. Printed next to the tongue in white are Alexander-Arnold’s numbers and initials, and the acronym “Y.N.W.A” is stamped across the heel. The acronym stands for Liverpool’s iconic words ‘You Never Walk Alone.’

The cleat upper is made using Under Armour’s FormTrue technology in a three-layer construction designed to provide the durability of synthetic leather and the softness of genuine leather with a glove-like fit to insure the best response and feel. The boot utilizes auxetic material which get harder as they stretch to boost durability and a form fit that will not slip.

As the name of the boots suggests the traction provided is phenomenal, like a magnet to the ground, which is created by a strategic mix of bladed and round conical studs.

The 20-year-old rose to stardom after his magical, tricky corner-kick assist to come back and seal the win against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions league semifinal.

Alexander-Arnold recently signed a four-year £6.4 million ($8.1 million) extension with Under Armour. The contract is one of the most lucrative in English soccer.

Alexander-Arnold plans to use the proceeds from the deal to build community soccer fields around Liverpool.