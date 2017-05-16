Ajax Unveils 2017/18 Away Jersey

Ajax of the Dutch Eredivisie and adidas unveiled the club’s away jersey earlier this month. The dark blue jersey with red details is inspired by the jersey design when the Amsterdam club last won the UEFA Champions League in 1995.

The collar is a crew neck style with an additional tab underneath. The shoulders have red adidas three-stripes, with the sleeves a solid dark blue with a camouflage blue pattern on the cuffs. The front of the jersey features an artistic pattern, with Ajax’s crest in a monochrome white over a dark blue patch.

The back of the jersey is a solid dark blue.

Ajax’s away kit comes with blue shorts and socks with red adidas three-stripe trim, with an alternative version inverting the colors. The socks have the three crosses that make up the emblem of Amsterdam. Ziggo returns as the jersey sponsor.

The adidas Ajax 2017/18 away jersey is now available at World Soccer Shop.