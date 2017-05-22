Ajax Reveals 2017/18 Home Jersey

Inspired by their European successes in the 1970s, AFC Ajax have revealed their 2017/18 home jersey ahead of their Europa League final against Manchester United. The Netherlands’ most accomplished club have nailed down a retro look with modern details from adidas.

The club’s familiar white jersey with red center stripe has a white crew neck collar at the top, replicating the look the great Total Football clubs Ajax housed in the ’70s. Red cuffs take up the sleeves.

The back of the jersey has the three white crosses that make up the symbol of Amsterdam.

We get a closer look at the crest, a white monochrome style with a red circled outline. Three golden stars are arched atop.

On each side of the shirt is the three-stripe trim in light gray, creating a neat contrast. The full kit has white shorts and socks, with light gray trim on the shorts and a red band and crosses on the socks. Ziggo returns as the shirt sponsor within the center stripe.