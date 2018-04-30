Ajax 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

AFC Ajax and long-time technical sponsor adidas have teamed up to reveal the prestigious Eredivisie club’s 2018/19 away jersey. The Amsterdam-based club introduces a black and gold clash jock to the fray for next season.

Ajax’s latest away jersey is black with gold details and white trim. The collar is a solid black v-neck, as are the sleeves on both arms.

The shoulders have a gold yoke with white stripe trim in front. The monochrome crest and adidas logo on the chest also have white as accent colors.

The back has Amsterdam’s symbolic three crosses at the nape in white.

Ajax’ typography features gold with white trim, with a monochrome white Ajax crest at the bottom of the numbers. Gold three-stripe trim runs down the side, through the hem.

Ajax’ away kit comes complete with black shorts with gold three stripes, a white monochrome crest, and white and gold trim at the hem. An alternate gold pair has black stripes and crest with white and black trim on the hem.

The socks are black with gold stripes and white adidas logo at the front. Ziggo returns as the shirt sponsor.

