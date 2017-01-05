AFCON Passion Coming to America

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is one of the most competitive regional championships in the world but is one that surprisingly is not easy to find or follow in the U.S. Soccer365’s partner, World Soccer Shop, is working to change that releasing a limited edition capsule collection featuring a look for all 16 teams.

The jerseys feature the distinctive colors and symbols of each country and were designed in collaboration with Heroes and Hooligans.

“We wanted to make sure fans of every team in the AFCON have the opportunity to represent their country,” World Soccer Shop’s Managing Director Jeff Stephens explained. “The AFCON is a great tournament and we wanted to bring some of that passion to fans in the U.S.”

Heroes and Hooligans was the perfect partner for the project. The New York City based company is focused on bringing a ‘fresh take on premium soccer and lifestyle apparel’ which is evident in the designs which are well suited for supporting your team while they play or while relaxing with friends.

