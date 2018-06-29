AFC Bournemouth 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

AFC Bournemouth and Umbro have revealed the Cherries’ 2018/19 home jersey. Bournemouth are back in red and black, and have added a golden touch to their traditional striped shirt.

Bournemouth’s latest home jersey is more black and red with, with black sleeves. Gold trim is present on the rounded v-neck collar and over the sleeve cuffs.

The cuffs are red, with Umbro’s diamond tapering in black wrapped around them.

The back of the jersey retains the red and black stripes, with an AFCB label in gold on the back neckline.

A white Umbro logo appears across the chest from the Bournemouth crest, which has an additional golden outline.

The full kit comes complete with black shorts and socks, with red trim on the hem on the shorts and red accents and gold trim on the socks. M88/Mansion is the shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 Umbro AFC Bournemouth home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.