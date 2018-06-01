AFC Bournemouth 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Umbro has unveiled the 2018/19 away jersey for Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries have delivered a crisp, clean contemporary clash shirt for the coming season.

AFC Bournemouth’s away jersey is white with blueprint details and fiery coral accents. The collar has a rounded v shape, with white raglan sleeves.

The club’s initials are under the collar at the back in blueprint blue.

The cuffs are a flashy fiery coral with a diamond print trim in red.

Matte white stripes are at the front of the jersey, with blueprint accents for the crest and Umbro logo on the chest.

Bournemouth’s crest is a monochrome white and blue, fitting into the theme of the jersey.

The full kit has blueprint shorts and socks, with coral trim on the hem of the shorts and monochrome white crest, and white trim with coral accents on the socks, which has the club’s initials in white. M88/Mansion returns as shirt sponsor.

