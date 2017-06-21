AFC Bournemouth 17/18 Home Jersey Unveiled

Formidable Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and new manufacturer Umbro prepare for next season’s campaign with a classy new home jersey.

The Cherries are in red and black stripes, a traditional look. The collar has a crew neck model with an extra thin red stripe detail at the top. Three black stripes take up the front and back of the jersey, with an additional stripe on each side under the arms.

A black stripe covers the shoulders and sleeves with Umbro’s double diamond woven into the fabirc.

The nape of the jersey has the club’s ‘AFCB’ initals in white.

The chest has the Umbro logo in white, and Bournemouth’s crest on the left side has a golden outline. Both are placed in the center of a red-black stripe alignment creating contrast.

The front-of-shirt sponsor logo is changed from last season. This season the M88 brand is the focus of the logo taking center stage over the main company Mansion Casino.

The full kit has black shorts with red trim and black socks with red and white stripes.