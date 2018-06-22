AFC Ajax 2018/19 Home Jersey Launched

AFC Ajax of the Dutch Eredivisie has launched their 2018/19 adidas home jersey. The perennial Dutch club will be wearing a retro-styled primary for the new season.

Ajax’s traditional white jersey with red center stripe returns, with a geometric detail in the red stripe. The collar follows the theme, with a vintage white with overlapping red trim. The sleeve cuffs also have matching red trim, with the shoulders adorned with adidas three-stripes.

The back neck under the collar has Amsterdam’s crosses, the symbol of the city. The pattern is also present on the back.

The Ajax emblem has white outlines, and three golden stars arched atop it. White shorts and socks with red three-stripes complete the kit. Ziggo returns as the shirt sponsor.

The AFC Ajax 2018/19 adidas home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.