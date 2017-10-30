adidas x David Beckham Capsule Collection Revealed

adidas Soccer has launched today the adidas x David Beckham capsule collection, celebrating the two-decade-long partnership between Beckham and the three stripes. The collection includes a remastered version of the Predator Accelerator, regarded by many as ‘the cleat of a generation’.

David Beckham played a central role in the creation of the collection, assisting in the concept meetings in London and the design process in the adidas HQ in Germany.

“When I look back on the best moments of my career, the one defining theme of them all is the adidas Predator. It has always been there, helping me play my best when it mattered most,” said David Beckham. “That’s why when adidas offered me the chance to design an updated version of the boot for on-pitch, in the cage and on the street, I absolutely jumped at the chance.”

The iconic Predator Accelerator was chosen by Beckham as his absolute favorite, resulting in the creation of three models to honor the most important cleat of his career. White, red and black were chosen by the English star as the colors that most influenced his soccer years.

The collection features a triple-white ‘Stadium’ cleat, a triple-red ‘Cage’ shoe and a triple-black ‘Street’ shoe.

Each version is marked with a shirt number synonymous with Beckham’s career. The 23 on the triple-white ‘Stadium’ boot, 32 on the triple-black ‘Street’ shoe and the famous number 7 on the triple-red ‘Cage’ shoe.

The lettering blends the original Predator typeface with David Beckham’s name and number.

“Our limited-edition capsule collection releases are designed to pay homage to the rich history of adidas while introducing modern technology that keeps pace with the requirements of peak performance,” added Sam Handy, adidas Soccer Vice President Product Design. “There are few more longer-standing partnerships in sport than David Beckham’s with adidas and so working with David on his own footwear collection was something we were all extremely excited about. We know that these will be iconic products for so many fans and collectors.”