adidas Updates X 17+ Boots For The Skystalker Collection

Today, adidas Soccer unveiled the new color update for the X 17+ 360 Speed boots to complete the Skystalker collection. The new X 17 colorway will be worn by the likes of Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

The X 17+ 360 Speed now features a bold bronze, red and black colorway that catches the eye thanks to the effect produced by the dotted Techfit upper.







A redesigned upper and PureCut sock system lock the foot in, creating a comfortable fit and natural touch. The later is enhanced by the Non-Stop Grip (NSG) technology. The Purespeed heel lining and Sprintframe outsole are engineered for explosive speed.







A cage version was also presented, keeping all the technical features of its stadium cousin, but using a gum finish on the outsole for the small sided game.







