adidas Unveils The Nite Crawler Pack

Just over a month after the Cold Blooded Pack was unveiled, adidas Soccer has unveiled the Nite Crawler Pack. New stealthy black colorways were presented for the Predator 18+, Nemeziz 17+ and X 17+, just the third new pack of the year, with the Lone Hunter pack kicking off 2018.

Starting off with the Nite Crawler Predator 18+, the latest entry of the iconic boot line comes in tonal black. The Primeknit upper gives the boot a sock-like feel, as it wraps and contorts to a player’s feet. The stretchy Sockfit features Primeknit for additional support, and Controlskin upper gives new levels of control and comfort in all conditions.

Crafted for the agile footballer, the Nite Crawler Nemeziz 17+ features Agility Knit 2.0 forefoot, for a nice fit and quick responsiveness. Inspired by sports taping, the boot has support from 360 Torsion Tape, which help with lateral and medial movement. The Nite Crawler Nemeziz also has iridescent three-stripes on the sides, a luminous and fancy touch over a tonal black base.

For the speed merchant, the Nite Crawler X 17+ Purespeed has Techfit compression that’ll quickly adjust and molds to the player’s feet when worn. The Non Stop Grip (NSG) adds new levels of control in all conditions, and the Purecut Sock System has hidden laces under the upper for an enhanced strike zone.

Another heritage boot gets the Nite Crawler treatment with the Copa 18+. For the class of player that excels in their first touch, The K-leather upper has an integrated X-ray vamp cage for greater control and less slippage. Sprintframe makes the boots as lightweight as they are stable. It also features a fold-over tongue.

