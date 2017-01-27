adidas Unveils The First Ever UltraBOOST Football Cleat

adidas unveiled the limited edition Silver Pack, featuring the first ever UltraBOOST-inspired football cleat, a show of their commitment to innovation and fusion of sports and culture. This is also the first time a Silver BOOST shoe hits the market, taking the silhouette’s style to the next level.

Crafted from one of the most iconic running shoes, the UltraBOOST cleat merges fashion and innovation by creating an unique look with the hottest technology available. A midfoot cage welded into the upper wraps around the food to provide precision fit, combining with the BOOST sockliner to deliver unrivalled comfort and reduce cleat pressure.

The Primeknit one-piece bootie construction is engineered to allow natural movement while enhancing comfort, fit and breathability.

The trademark UltraBOOST heel clip construction helps keep the foot centered over the top of the Razorframe plate, which creates the perfect traction for football players who perform at the elite level.

The UltraBOOST 3.0 running shoes feature an updated rib structure Primeknit upper for better fit, support and breathability. The full-lenght BOOST outsole is comprised by 3,000 energy capsules, allowing for extra energy return along with the midsole technology and the Stretch Web outsole.

Do you like them? What do you think a adidas ultraBOOST soccer cleat would look like?