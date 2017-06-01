adidas Unveils the Dust Storm pack and the new X17

Following the reveal of the Nemeziz boots, adidas Soccer has launched the Dust Storm pack with new colorways for the ACE 17 and Copa 17 boots, while also revealing the latest generation of chaos: X17. The new adidas cleats will make their on-field debut in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff.

The new X17 cleats keep most of the technical specifications of their predecessor, focusing change on the upper to achieve a new dotted effect through the Primeknit and Non Stop Grip (NSG) technology. This design allows for better ball control and shooting power.

The X17 features a Purecut Sock System, designed to enhance fit and maximize the impact area by hiding the laces underneath an upper layer. The Sprintframe outsole delivers stability during high-speed changes of direction.

The X17 debut colorway features a striking combination of light grey and turquoise.

The Ace 17+ Purecontrol are presented in a two-tone colorway with white upper, black heel counter and yellow. The Purecut Sock System locks the foot in place and adjusts to complex movements. The 360 degree fully Primeknit upper ensures zero wear in-time.

The BOOST technology has been incorporated in the sole, allowing for unrivaled energy return with every step on the pitch.

The adidas Dust Storm collection is available at World Soccer Shop.