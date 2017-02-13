adidas Unveils 2016/17 UEFA Champions League Final Ball and Dragon Cleat Pack

The UEFA Champions League is back this week, and adidas has revealed the official match ball for the knock-out stages and final, accompanied by a stunning limited edition cleat pack. The Dragon pack celebrates Wales, host of the 2016/17 UCL Final, and their national emblem which famously appears on the Welsh national flag.

The ball features the classic star design with an epic dragon print, representing the ferocity of the final stages of the Champions League. The adidas team traveled to Cardiff as part of the design process, and were impressed by the power and strength the dragon represents in Celtic mythology.

The dragon also served as inspiration for the Dragon Pack, which introduces limited edition designs for the ACE 17+ Purecontrol and X 16+ Purechaos cleats. The ACE 17 comes in a black base with blue and red scales on the heel construction, while the X 16 feature a white upper with a menacing blue dragon spitting fire.

The adidas Final Cardiff 2017 match ball is now available at World Soccer Shop. Stay tuned for news on the Dragon Pack.