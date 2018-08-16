adidas UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Match Ball Revealed

adidas Soccer have revealed the 2018/19 official match ball of the UEFA Champions League. The match ball some of the world’s best players will create new moments in Europe’s elite club competition has gone for a scintillating change as the colors have been inverted.

Appearing in various shades of blue with signature Champions League star panels in white, the 2018/19 iteration of the official match ball makes for a visually striking look.

The shades of blue are displayed in bold graphic detail, with the UEFA Champions League and adidas branding both in a contrasting white.

The white star panels are also articulately detailed, with a glossy finish and dimples.

The 2018/19 adidas UEFA Champions League Match Ball is available now at World Soccer Shop.