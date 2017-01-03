adidas Triple Black Ace Purecontrol Ultra Boost

adidas made a statement in 2016 with their lifestyle range of shoes and from the looks of things the 3-Stripes are going bigger in 2017. They unveiled the limited edition ACE PURECONTROL Ultra Boost in a triple black colorway to kick off the year and WorldSoccerShop.com has giving away a chance to get a pair.

With this being a limited edition and high-demand release, WorldSoccerShop.com is once again offering fans a chance to enter to win the opportunity to purchase a pair of these classic shoes. They retail for $199.99 and will make a statement regardless of if you are heading to the field for a game or hitting the town.

The style is in conjunction with the release of the adidas Checkered Black cleat release. The shoe features a full Boost outsole and laceless Primeknit upper.

Check out some of the details and then toss your name into the hat to win the chance to purchase a pair.