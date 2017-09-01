adidas Thunder Storm Pack Released

Today, adidas Soccer revealed the latest addition to their Limited Collection, the Thunder Storm pack, with new colorways for the German brand’s three elite soccer silos. The Nemeziz, Ace and X boots receive electric paintjobs, featuring vibrant colors, thunder storm graphics and electric soleplates.

Nemeziz 17+ 360Agility

 

The AGILITYBANDAGE features revolutionary TORSIONTAPES technology to keep the foot locked down and deliver unrivaled fit. A dual lock-down collar design ensures that the ankle remains in place to enable explosive change of direction.

 

Ace 17+ Purecontrol

 

The Paiho and Primeknit upper combines with the Purecut collar to deliver a comfortable fit. Primeknit Control Zones on the vamp enhance control. Boost technology has been integrated into the sockliner and outsole for added comfort and responsiveness.

 

X 17+ Purespeed

 

The redesigned upper and PureCut sock system lock the foot in, creating a comfortable fit and natural touch. The later is enhanced by the Non-Stop Grip (NSG) technology. The Purespeed heel lining and Sprintframe outsole are engineered for explosive speed.

 

