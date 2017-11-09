adidas Telstar 18 – 2018 World Cup Official Match Ball Unveiled

In an exclusive event held in Russia, Lionel Messi and adidas Soccer presented Telstar 18, the official match ball for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The new model celebrates the connection between the brand and the event, and draws inspiration from the original Telstar ball from mexico 70.

The Tesltar 18 match ball features a modern take on the classic design, expanding the black dots by using pixels to create a dynamic effect. The FIFA World Cup and adidas branding are featured in gold, just like the Mexico 70 ball.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup official match ball is made of a synthetic material with a texture that enhances control and responsiveness. The thermo-sealed six-panel design delivers dynamism and durability. The new ball will debut on-pitch when Russia and Argentina face each other on November 11th.

