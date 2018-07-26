adidas Team Mode Pack Launched

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the vibrant Energy Mode pack behind us, the upcoming 2018/19 season will arrive in style with the launch of adidas Soccer’s Team Mode Pack. The Copa, Nemeziz, Predator and X silos have all each earned colorful updates for the pack, along an update of the Messi boots made specifically for the magisterial Argentine winger, and all each offer the same features as previous 18 editions.

The Nemeziz 18+ receives a blue and white colorway for the Team Mode pack. Players like Roberto Firmino and Jesse Lingard will make use of the Agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yarn upper and Agilitybandage with Torsiontapes technology for the laceless boots.

Lionel Messi has his own exclusive variant of the Nemeziz 18+ in white with a slightly darker blue shade and traditional lacing system.

In a new sliver and blue palette with black three stripes and bright red accents, the classic Copa18 returns with a K-leather upper, modern sock construction system and compression fold-over tongue.

Midfielders like Paul Pogba and Mesut Ozil will look to stymie defenses everywhere with the Team Mode pack Predator 18+, now in the classic black and red colorway of Predators past with white three-stripes and laceless like the Predators of today. The boots offer Sockfit construction with a forged knit midfoot structure for lateral and medial stability and Boost midsoles.

Finally, the X18+ arrives in a eye-catching fluorescent yellow and black with an iridescent three stripes. The laceless speed boots offer the ultra-thin skeletal wave knit upper with speedmesh for a padded touch without restricting foot movement, and Techfit for a glovelike fit for the feet.

The adidas Team Mode pack is available now at World Soccer Shop.