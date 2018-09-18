ADIDAS SPECTRAL MODE PACK REVEALED

It’s Easter in September for the adidas design team as they reveal the Spectral Mode pack featuring pale and pastel colors. All five models of the latest three-stripe cleats have been reconstructed in the new colorway and fans should expect their favorite adidas players to be dawning the new look as early as this weekend.

Pretty in Pink

The Predator 18+ has been wrapped entirely in light pink with a golden undersole and tonal three-stripe logo. The laceless boot, worn by the likes of Paul Pogba, Dele Alli and Kaká, incorporates a Primeknit upper, molded heel and Sockfit collar for effective comfort and control. The outer design creates an improved touch on the ball through the textured finish. The boot also offers increased cushioning in the midfoot.

White Out

Classy and clean, the Spectral adidas X 18 have been metaphorically dipped in bucket of primer for this exciting pack reveal. Slightly offset by the crossing design, the three-signature stipes of the adidas logo are lined on the toe box of this boot. Worn by Gabriel Jesus, Gareth Bale and N’Golo Kante, the adidas X is built for speed with a metallic sole plate, Skeletalweave upper and molded heel. This minimalist boot in the new Spectral colorway is sure to draw comparisons to the speed of light.

2 Shades of Grey

With a crossing light to dark grey pattern, the Spectral Nemeziz 18 is sure to leave defenders with bandaged ankles this 2018-19 season. With a similar bandage design, the new colorway perfectly complements the original design. The sole plate remains untouched over the past two years with the Torsionframe outsole for better grip on the pitch. For the Spectral Nemeziz 18, the beauty is in the details.

Blues Crews

In powder blue, the Nemeziz Messi 18 are nothing to be taken lightly. The interlocking bandage design secures the wearer in the boot with maximum mobility and comfort. With the Messi name implemented on the inside part of the back heel, these boots crave goals. This colorway will be sure to fly off the shelves as fast as they make you feel.

Minty Fresh

The adidas Copa 18 perfectly blends modern technology with a classic feel in this turquoise and gold colorway. The boot is almost entirely wrapped in turquoise premium K-leather upper with accenting gold details in the tongue and “COPA” logo. The Sprintframe outsole stitches seamlessly to the Internal skeleton to provide ease and precision performance on the ball.

Shop the new adidas Spectral Mode pack now at World Soccer Shop.