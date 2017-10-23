adidas Soccer x Paul Pogba Capsule Collection Season II Launched

adidas Soccer unveiled today their latest collaboration with Paul Pogba, which includes a full range of street gear designed to reflect the France and Manchester United star’s famous style. A video feature was created to give an insight into Pogba’s creative world, showing his inspirations with a music track created specifically for this launch.







Two street shoes were produced this time around, including the new PP Ace 17+ with BOOST technology. The earthy tones and desert camouflage pattern represent his African roots.













The collection also features a full range of clothing: a beige and gold bomber jacket, a melange sweatshirt and jerseys with reflective details. A sleek and stylish backpack, signature ball, cap and track pants complete the new adidas Soccer x Paul Pogba Capsule Collection II.













The adidas Soccer x Paul Pogba Capsule Collection Season II will be available at World Soccer Shop.