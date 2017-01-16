adidas Soccer Unveil the adidas x Paul Pogba Collection

Paul Pogba is synonymous with creativity and popularity, and it was a matter of time before he and adidas revealed a fashion and soccer collection to show his brilliance outside the pitch. Thus, the adidas x Paul Pogba collection was born, featuring a full range of products designed to represent the Manchester United French star and the first exclusive collaboration between adidas and the player.

Fashion, hip-hop culture, and Paris are the main inspirations behind the adidas x Paul Pogba collection, which includes off and on the field footwear, clothing and accessories with the ‘PP’ logo.

“After wearing a number of one-off bespoke boots on the pitch, I wanted to take things to the next level.” says Paul Pogba. “The launch of the adidas x Pogba Collection is the first step of my wish to leave my mark and shows how I view soccer, both on and off the pitch.”

Musician MHD, a successful name in the Afro Trap scene (a blending of hip hop beats with African tempo) and long-time friend of Pogba’s, created the song ‘Never’ to support the launch of the adidas x Paul Pogba. MHD worked previously with adidas, as he supported the launch of the Real Madrid home and away kits for the 2016/17 season.

The new Paul Pogba ACE 17+ Purecontrol, which debuted in the Manchester United vs Liverpool game this past weekend, are also part of this new collection. Extra gold plating is featured, an unique marble effect is applied on the upper, ‘Pogboom’ is engraved on the webbing and the trademark ‘PP’ logo appears in gold.

The street and cage versions of the ACE 17+ Purecontrol have also received a special design for the adidas x Paul Pogba collection. Black BOOST material is used on the street shoe to provide a premium unique feel.

“Paul is a very creative and energetic guy and he was heavily involved in the design process – helping create the logo, choosing the colors and working on the design of the products themselves, ” Says Sam Habdy, adidas Soccer’s VP of Design. “What we have created is a unique reflection of Paul – as well as the modern day game.”

The adidas x Paul Pogba collection will be available starting tomorrow on World Soccer Shop.