adidas Skystalker NEMEZIZ Boots Launched

adidas Soccer unveiled the newest NEMEZIZ color update as part of the full launch of the Skystalker collection (which also includes new models for the Predator, Copa and X silos). The boots feature a black/red/gold combination, set to be worn by the likes of Lucas Vazquez and Julian Draxler.







An exclusive model has been created for Lionel Messi, replacing the NEMEZIZ branding for his own and highlighting the taping in golden.







The Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technology deliver security and comfort, locking the foot and enhancing fit. The ankle is secured by a dual-lock collar, enabling explosive change of direction.







The Torsionframe outsole features a lightweight construction and Torsionribs to provide better support. The Agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yarn structure is designed to deliver soft touch and feel.







The Skystalker NEMEZIZ is also available in both Cage and Street variants. Both of them also feature the same colors and tech as the on-field cleat, giving the most agile players the ultimate tools to support their agility in the cage and on the street.













Shop for the full adidas Skystalker Collection at World Soccer Shop.