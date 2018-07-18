adidas Shadow Pack Revealed

Adidas has revealed the Shadow Pack, the first post-World Cup bootpack from the Three Stripe brand. The four boots all have a lethal, stealthy black colorway makeover for the X, Nemeziz, Copa and Predator, and offer the same features otherwise.

The X18 Shadow Mode has a fantastic graphic on the Three Stripes in the lateral side on the toebox, and a dark blue soleplate.

The X18 Shadow Mode variant has a sleek pattern on the upper, and insane iridescent color effects on the Three Stripes and soleplate and white studs.

The revamped Predator 18 Shadow Pack variant has bright white outlines on the Three Stripes, with a metallic gray soleplate.

Lastly, the Copa 18 Shadow Pack variant also features a dark blue soleplate with white studs.

The adidas Shadow Pack is available at World Soccer Shop.