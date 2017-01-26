adidas Reveals the Blue Blast X 16 Collection

adidas Soccer revealed today new colorways for the X 16 cleats and its indoor and streetwear versions. The Blue Blast treatment brings an eye-catching look for the players who bring chaos to the field.

The X 16+ Purecontrol – worn on pitch by the likes of Luis Suárez, Gareth Bale and Thomas Müller – has been renovated with a striking blue upper which fades into pink on the heel. The adidas branding goes in white to stand-out against these bright colors.

X 16 cleats feature a Non Stop Grip (NSG) finish on the upper to deliver unrivalled levels of control, while the Purecut Sock System covers the laces to enhance the contact area. The Sprintframe outsole creates stability at high speed runs and direction changes.

The cage version has the same looks and technical specifications of the stadium cleat, with a gum outsole specially designed to perform on turf.

The street version, on the other hand, has it’s own laced and fashion-oriented design with an EVA moded sole.

