adidas Reveals the Limited Edition Champagne Pack

adidas Revealed the newest addition to their Limited Collection, the Champagne Pack, which includes a revival of the beloved Predator Mania boots worn by the likes of David Beckham.

Released during Beckham’s birthday, the pack pays homage to the Predator adverts from the late 1990s, producing a series of imagery focused on the Predator’s more distinctive feature: the tongue.



The infamous cream and red colorway has always been associated with the Predator Mania, and it served as inspiration for new colorways for the Ace 17+ Purecontrol, X 16+ Purechaos, Copa 17 and Ace 16+ Purecontrol UltraBOOST.

However, the most important addition of the collection is a re-edition of the Predator Mania themselves, with their iconic asymmetrical lacing, Predator rubber pads on the upper and stitched technology. A modernized outsole has been added, featuring the Sprintframe construction to provide lightweight support and balance.

