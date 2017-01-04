adidas Reveals The Checkered Black Pack

Start the year with a new face; adidas has presented the Checkered Black pack, featuring new classy colorways for the X 16, ACE 17 and Copa 17 cleats. The focus on these new looks is black and white, adding some shine with checkered detailing on the upper.

ACE 17+ Purecontrol

The new ACE 17, revealed a month ago, receive their first colorway change with the launch of this pack, now featuring a bright pattern on the upper that lives up to the name of this collection. The boot has been reworked to increase control and comfort, with the addition of BOOST technology for the insole being the highlight of the latest ACE iteration.

X 16+ Purechaos

The X silo remains unchanged tech-wise, and continues to look as menacing and glorious as ever. The checkered addition on the upper provide a glowing look for the boots designed to deliver chaotic acceleration and deadly shooting accuracy. The hidden laces combine with Techfit technology to embrace the foot and create a locked-in sensation.

Copa 17

Last, but not least, we have the beautiful looking Copa 17 shoes. This instant classic was also revealed not long ago and gets the black & white treatment, bringing some red into the mix. The upper is made of natural leather, while the heel construction comes in synthetic material to balance the weight and deliver the comfort required by high-level soccer cleats.

adidas Checkered Black pack is available at World Soccer Shop.