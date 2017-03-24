adidas Reveals the ACE 17 Turbocharge Collection

Today, adidas Soccer unveiled new colorways for the ACE 17 range with the launch of the Turbocharge collection. International stars Paul Pogba and Mesut Özil will debut the ACE 17+ Purecontrol Turbocharge cleats with their respective national teams this weekend.







The ACE 17+ Purecontrol boots feature a bold colorway in various shades of green with black applications and a metallic outsole. The Purecut Sock System keeps the foot locked in place at all times, adjusting to complex movements on the pitch. The Primeknit upper ensures zero wear in-time, while also providing exquisite ball control and precise passing.

The iconic BOOST outsole delivers unrivaled energy return and continuous traction to rule the game.







The ACE 17 Tango features the same technical specifications of its on-pitch counterpart with the exception of the soleplate, of course. The shoe features an green EVA strip above the BOOST heel, with the rubber outsole specially designed to dominate the cage.







As always, the street version features a different look than their competitive counterparts, aiming for lifestyle design. Gray takes the main stage, with lime green and white detailing. The shoe is constructed by a three-piece Primemesh material, with Techfit coating on the iconic three stripes and a full-length BOOST midsole.







