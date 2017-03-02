adidas Reveals Limited Edition Camouflage Pack

As part of their Limited Edition series, adidas has unveiled the Camouflage Collection, with new stunning colorways for the X 16 and ACE 17 silos. These versions won’t be supported on-pitch by the three stripes stars, but will be available to the public.







The new colorways feature a camo print in shades of white, gray and marble, which appears on the upper and outsole. The technical specifications of both cleats remain the same we know and love, and all their on-pitch, indoor, turf and street variations have been released in these striking looks.







adidas Camouflage Pack is available at Word Soccer Shop.