adidas Reveals Fan-Designed Third Jerseys For Its Top Clubs

adidas Soccer has unveiled today the new 2017/18 third jerseys for their six top clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Juventus and Flamengo. All of them were designed by fans who submitted their ideas using the adidas Creator Studio platform, in which thousands and thousands of fans all over the world channeled their creativity. 100 designs per team were chosen by the public, and then a panel of prominent club figures elected the winner designs.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s jersey features a unique look inspired by modern digital design and the club’s disruptive nature on the field. The teal body is combined with black stripes on the shoulders and white logos, with a square graphic pattern in two corners breaking up the front of the shirt.







Manchester United

The Man Utd jersey represents the tight bond between the club and their fans. The “Holy Trinity” (Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law) monument outside Old Trafford is featured in a dotted graphic on the front, while Sir Matt Busby’s statue appears on the side. The shirt uses light grey as its main color, adding detailing.







Bayern Munich

Club tradition and historic colors come together in Bayern’s new third jersey. Thin red stripes with a geometric finish fade into the white background as they reach the bottom of the shirt. Clean white sleeves with red cuffs create a clean sensation, channeling the club’s identity.







AC Milan

The new AC Milan third kit presents a modern twist to their classic design. The iconic red and black stripes are reinterpreted into a bold graphic design unique in the club’s history.







Juventus

The new Juventus alternative look is inspired by iconic jerseys from the past. Military green is back, adding black and white horizontal stripes across the chest. The future plays a part in the design with the inclusion of the club’s new logo, which is part of their ‘Black and White and More’ brand identity.







Flamengo

Last but not least, Brazilian giants Flamengo have revealed a shocking look that represents the core of their country’s soccer. The shirt features a yellow base with blue applications, with a graphic inspired by the Maracana Stadium taking all the looks on the sleeves.







The 2017/18 adidas Third Jerseys are available at World Soccer Shop.