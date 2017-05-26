adidas Reveal Nemeziz, Their Newest Boot Silo

Take inspiration from the past to create the future. With that idea in mind, adidas Soccer has launched Nemeziz, their newest cleat silo for the game’s most fluid players. The German brand looked into into a common ritual in ancient battle, dance and sport to create the ultimate tool for the agile player: the use of tapping to increase physical and mental strength.

To really suit players who dominate through agility, the Nemeziz boots needed to be built to fulfill three requirements: security, support and adaptability. The AGILITYBANDAGE features revolutionary TORSIONTAPES technology to keep the foot locked down and deliver unrivaled fit. A dual lock-down collar design ensures that the ankle remains in place to enable explosive change of direction.

The ultra-lightweight build of the TORSIONFRAME outsole and the TORSIONRIBS provide a dynamic push off support for agile movement. Soft direct touch and a lightweight adaptable feel are delivered by the AGILITYKNIT 2.0 interlocking yarn structure.

The street and cage versions of the cleat will also feature TORSIONTAPES and AGILITYKNIT 2.0 technology to ensure that agile players can be able to dominate on all surfaces and spaces. The Nemeziz collection have been released in a white Dust Storm colorway, featuring black detailing and yellow branding.

“Disruption is a part of my game. A player must attempt to make moves that their opponent isn’t expecting and needs to do so as quickly as possible, ” said international superstar Lionel Messi, who will wear the adidas Nemeziz for the first time on field in the Copa del Rey final on May 27th. “To be able to do that, you need complete confidence in your boots and the flexibility to move and adjust easily. The design of these boots is perfect for my game.”

Besides Messi, the world’s most agile players will also wear the Nemeziz silo from now on. Liverpool FC and Brazil striker Roberto Firmino and Bayern Munich and Portugal young star Renato Sanches will be some of the players who will sport Nemeziz cleats.

“Part of our design philosophy at adidas Soccer is to look back to help us look forward, something we’ve held true to with the design of Nemeziz,” said Sam Handy, Vice President of Design at adidas Soccer. “The idea of torsion and taping is not a new idea, it is present in some of our classic products and in other fields, such as Martial Arts. It has been around for generations. Our design for this product was taking that idea, of the relationship between torsion, support and agility, and using it to support the most disruptive players in the game. Our main goal is always to provide the athlete with the tools to maximize their own creativity, and with this product we feel we have provided the structure and support that can help players like Messi, [Renato] Sanches and [Roberto] Firmino reach their true potential.”

The adidas Nemeziz range is be available at World Soccer Shop.