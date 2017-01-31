adidas Releases the Blue Blast Ace 16+ UltraBOOST

adidas Soccer revealed today the Blue Blast Ace 16+ UltraBOOST, a limited edition that is part of the Blue Blast collection along with the ACE17, X16, Messi 16 and Copa 17 cleats and street silos. This shoe merges the best from adidas Soccer and adidas Running, resulting in a bold look to make an statement on the streets.

The Primeknit upper and heel construction from the Ace16+ Purecontrol come together with the renowned UltraBOOST technology to deliver top performance at the moment of training and unrivalled comfort for the day-to-day use.

What do you think about these shoes? Stay tuned to World Soccer Shop to find out how to get your own pair!