Adidas Releases EQT Green Pack

Adidas has released the new limited edition EQT Green Pack, as the adidas Originals EQT range gets the adidas soccer treatment. The classic 90’s line gets a fresh new take with two shoes that’s sure to catch the eyes.

Both shoes come mainly with the 90’s based Equatic Green color. The turf-based EQT ACE 17+ Purecontrol is laceless, but has a black techfit purecut sock tongue that stretches for optimal comfort. The upper has a Primeknit layer with NSG (Non-Stop Grip) texture, and a Boost midsole. The familiar three stripes are in white. It’s meant for the controlling player in the cage, but can also apply on turf.

The Mundial Team EQT Green is also suited for the cage or turf, and is the more fashionable shoe for the streets. It has a black tongue and collar with a K-Leather upper, with a matching green suede toe cap and laces. The lateral three stripes are seen on both sides of the shoe are white, with MUNDIAL TEAM in gold placed atop the three stripes. White soles are at the bottom.

The adidas EQT Green Pack will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.