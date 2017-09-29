adidas Pyro Storm Pack Unveiled

September 29, 2017

Today, adidas Soccer revealed the Pyro Storm pack, with hot new colorways for their main silos that will be used by the world’s biggest stars. The NEMEZIZ, X 17, ACE 17 and COPA 17 boots and all their variations will now burn the pitch in striking two-tone orange and black looks.

The NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 Agility is inspired by the idea of ‘taping’, featuring Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technology to deliver the perfect fit and locked-in feel for the most agile players.

 
The ACE 17+ Purecontrol is designed to control the game in any setting. The Purecut Sock System locks the foot in place and adjusts to movement, while the Primeknit upper ensures zero wear-in time and provides precise ball touch.

 
X17+ 360 Speed is for the game’s most explosive players. The Non Stop Grip (NSG) finish gives players unrivaled levels of control; the Purecut Socks System hides the laces under the upper, enhancing the strike zone.

 
The COPA 17 boots feature a premium leather upper for classic control and touch. The compression tongue offers improved fit and stability.

 
The adidas Pyro Storm pack is available at World Soccer Shop.

