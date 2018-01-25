adidas Presents The Cold Blooded Pack

Complementing the reveal of the new Copa 18.1 silo a few days ago, adidas Soccer has unveiled today its latest boot collection, the Cold Blooded pack. It includes the first new colorway of the Predator 18+, as well as new color schemes for the Nemeziz and X 17 cleats.

The Cold Blooded Predator 18+ features a bold white and red colorway with black applications. The Primeknit Sockfit Collar and Anatomical Upper with Controlskin provide a lock-down feel and unrivaled comfort. The Purecut Laceless system delivers maximum surface control, while the hybrid stud configuration and BOOST midsole enhance movement and energy return.







The likes of Paul Pogba, Mesut Özil and Dele Alli will wear the new Cold Blooded Predator 18+ boot.







The Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility boot is painted in a triple red colorway. The Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technologies deliver the perfect fit, combining with the Agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yard structure to provide soft touch and adaptable feel.







Lionel Messi will wear a signature version of the Cold Blooded Nemeziz boot, featuring a black and grey base with sky blue accents and white branding.







The new X17+ 360 Speed sports a bold white upper with a red graphic design. The Purecut Sock System features hidden laces under an upper layer to enhance the surface, while a Non Stop Grip (NSG) finish provides maximum levels of control. The Sprintframe outsole creates stability when changing direction at high speed.







World-class stars Luis Suárez, Gabriel Jesus, Ángel Di María and Gareth Bale will be among those to wear the new Cold Blooded X17 boots.







All three silos will be also available in Cage and Street versions, keeping the look and technologies form their Stadium counterparts.

Shop for the adidas Cold Blooded pack at World Soccer Shop.