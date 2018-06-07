adidas Predicting Record Sales for World Cup Soccer Jerseys

adidas is optimistic heading in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The German-based brand is expecting to sell a record number of official jerseys this year despite the predictions for the overall financial impact being less than what it was for Brazil 2014.

adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted is quietly confident that the brand will surpass the 8 million adidas jersey sold 4-years ago.

1 million adidas jerseys are expected to sell in the United States.

Related: World Cup 2018 Jersey Sponsors

“The U.S. are becoming more and more football-crazy,” Rorsted told Bloomberg from the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “America is the next frontier in football.”

10 million of the official match ball, the adidas Telstar, are forecast to be sold, down from 14.5 million at Brazil 14, according to a German soccer consulting firm.

The same firm predicts that 14.9 official jerseys (down from 17.7) will be sold for all 32 teams.

adidas is the technical director and provides the team jersey for 12 of the World Cup teams. The teams sponsored by are: Germany, Argentina, Spain along with Belgium, Colombia, Egypt, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Russia, and Sweden.

Shop for official gear of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at World Soccer Shop