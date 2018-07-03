Adidas Predator Accelerator Electricity Revealed

The famed Adidas Predator Accelerators of the 1998 World Cup, worn by legends like Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero and David Beckham, has returned to the world stage. In their 2018 World Cup edition, Adidas have revealed an electrifying update to an old-school classic.

An updated version of the 2014 Revenge Pack, Adidas looks to create a sentimental appeal with advertising ambassadors: Zidane and Beckham. Fitted with the quintessential fold-over tongue and thick, black three-stripe, Adidas creates a nostalgic tone to an explosive boot.

The “Electric” color scheme flares in bright red and neon yellow with a single wave running the length of the cleat. The red color also matches the new adidas Telstar Mechta ball currently being used in the 2018 World Cup knockout stages.

The cleats are available in “Stadium” and “Street” models for whatever best suits your game. With a matching undersole design to the original Predator Accelerator, the revamped model will have similar speed and control. The K-leather exterior coupled with the lightweight soleplate allows the wearer to play like storied icons of the past with a remastered touch.