adidas Predator 18+ Telstar Launched

Adidas has launched the limited edition Predator 18+ Telstar boots, to compliment the reveal of the Telstar Mechta knockout stage official match ball. While the boots aren’t expected to be worn by the world’s best in Russia, they are adapted from the pixelated design of the Telstar and Telstar Mechta balls.

The laceless Predator Telstar has the same physical features as the other boots from previous packs of the revamped silo. The upper has a pixelated design from the Telstar balls, with the outside of the boot having a red and black digital print with a detailed copper three stripes, and the inside of the boot featuring a mostly black, white and gray pixelated design over white. TELSTAR18 is printed on the inside of the boot in bright red.

The soleplate also has a unique appearance, with a chrome golden forefoot transitioning to a matte black heel.

The studs are also clear as they are placed on the Controlframe base.

For authenticity, a copper FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 logo is placed on the heel with an adidas logo at the top, and Predator wordmark imprinted at the bottom.

The limited edition adidas Predator 18+ Telstar boots will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.