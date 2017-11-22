adidas Predator 18+ Boots Launched

One of the most iconic soccer boots of all times is back. adidas has launched today the all new Predator 18+ as part of the Skystalker pack, taking inspiration from famous Predator models while applying the latest tooling and innovation. The new silo will be worn on-pitch by the likes of Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Ivan Rakitic and Dele Alli.







An updated Primeknit Sockfit Collar naturally expands to the foot’s shape and ensures a supportive fit. An Anatomical Upper mimics the heel’s shape for lockdown, while the Controlskin layer provides a close touch on the ball in any condition.







The Purecut Laceless system maximizes the control surface, and is combined with a Forged Knit integrated midfoot support structure for lateral and medial stability. Injected layers stabilize movement in the soleplate, while a Hybrid stud tip configuration offers traction for every twist and turn. Full-length BOOST technology is featured in the midsole to deliver energy return.







“When designing the Predator 18+ we wanted to create the most innovative boot on the market while staying true to the very ethos of what made the Predator such an iconic boot. We wanted to create a boot for those players who control the game through a killer touch or defense-splitting pass,” says Sam Handy, VP of Design for adidas Soccer. “The new Predator will provide athletes such as Paul Pogba and Dele Alli with the tools they need to maximize their own creativity; such as the introduction of a Control skin and a new hybrid stud configuration to support the dynamic movement required for professional athletes.”







A cage version of the Predator 18+ was unveiled as well, featuring a Sockfit Collar construction, Purecut Laceless upper and Controlskin that mimic the on-field boot. Specially designed traction studs and a full-length BOOST midsole also appear in this version.







The street counterpart is the Predator Tango, a lifestyle shoe with Knitter upper that keeps the shape of the collar, along with BOOST tooling in the sole.







