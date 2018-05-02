adidas Paul Pogba Capsule Collection 3 Revealed

adidas has revealed the Paul Pogba Capsule Collection 3, including Pogba’s latest signature Predator 18+ Paul Pogba Capsule 3 boots and turf shoes in a new colorway. The eccentric and electric midfielder’s personality and creativity are expressed once more through these latest Predators.

The Manchester United and French National Team midfielder was a fan of the Predator silo, which returned in the Lone Hunter pack. Pogba specifically wanted the new Predators in this new signature colorway, which reminded him of his favorite pair of Predators growing up.

The Predator 18+ Pogba Capsule 3 comes in gunmetal gray with burgundy and chrome details. The darker color combo creates a bit of a fashionable yet composed contrast to the usually expressive and colorful Pogba.

Like every other Predator 18+ boot, the silo comes laceless, with a burgundy knitted tongue. Pogba’s brand logo appears in white at the front. The boots also features a Primeknit upper that conforms to the players feet, like a sock.

The gunmetal upper has a tonal grey pattern based off the Lone Hunter pack’s graphic. Three-dimensional ridges across the toe box and an improved strike zone gives a very comfortable and controlled feel.

The heel has another Pobga brand logo in light gray, with a reflective chrome soleplate, and Predator label as well.

Pogba’s signature Predators also have a turf shoe variant, which drops the chrome soleplate for a grey rubber with white trim and Pogba’s marks in a tonal burgundy on the tongue.

The collection also features a mainly grey and white pair of sneakers for the street.

The Capsule Collection 3 also features a matching top and pants combo in gunmetal grey and a reversible jacket, each with Pogba’s brand.

The adidas Predator 18+ Paul Pogba Capsule 3 boots and turf shoes will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.