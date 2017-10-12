adidas Nemeziz Messi Pyro Storm Boots Unveiled

adidas Football unveiled the latest signature boots for Lionel Messi, who will return to club action following his qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The new boots are part of the Pyro Storm collection, which takes the concept of heat to the adidas’ elite silos.

The adidas Nemeziz Messi boots are now painted in white and gray, adding orange accents on the three stripes and studs. The Nemeziz branding is replaced by Messi lettering and logo. The Agilitybandage Torsiontapes deliver a lockdown feel, while the traditional lacing system lets you adjust the fit to your liking.







Lionel Messi will debut his new signature boots on October 14th, when Barcelona takes on Atletico Madrid for La Liga.

The adidas Nemeziz Messi Pyro Storm boots are available at World Soccer Shop.