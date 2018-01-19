adidas MLS Nativo 2018 Released

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the 2018 MLS Season official match ball at the SuperDraft in Philadelphia. The new Nativo -fourth ball in the series – features an updated design based on the Telstar 18, World Cup official match ball.







The Nativo 2018 features pixelated artwork representing the United States and Canada, as well as motifs from North American history. The six-panel ball is constructed using thermobonding technology, designed to provide a smooth, even performance and zero water uptake.







“Soccer is a global sport that transcends beyond borders,” said Ernesto Bruce, adidas Soccer senior director. “The new design of the 2018 MLS Official Match Ball is our way of embracing and celebrating unity on the pitch, while offering a superior performance ball for all levels of athletes across North America.”

